Feasibility survey launched for new Whitchurch swimming pool and leisure facilities

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A feasibility survey is being launched by Shropshire Council as it takes the next steps in its proposals to deliver a new swimming pool and leisure facilities in Whitchurch.

In June 2021 Shropshire Councillors backed an option to build a brand-new swimming centre, which will feature a six-lane 25m pool with a movable floor, a 35-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

The development is proposed for the same site as the current swimming centre, which has been closed since March 2020.

Last summer councillors heard that a new centre would be the most viable and cost-effective way to replace the current centre, which has not been able to reopen since the pandemic began.

Since the pool’s closure in March 2020, investigations to identify the cause of an ongoing leak at the facility and the practicalities of carrying out repair works show that the swimming pool defects are such that it will not be able to reopen in its present guise.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, welcomed the launch of the feasibility survey and engagement with interested parties locally.

She said: “Everyone has been very disappointed that the current centre has been unable to reopen, but this is a situation that is not going to change.

“The building is not structurally sound, but a new facility could be a massive benefit to all.”

