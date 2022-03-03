Disused North Shropshire railway line to reopen to passengers

A disused North Shropshire railway line, abandoned and unloved for 50 years, has been restored by enthusiasts and will reopen to passengers once again from April 2nd.

Making final preparations for opening are Phil Ellson and General Manager Andy Green

Volunteers from Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR) have been hard at work to extend the railway from Oswestry to Weston Wharf, since plans were first announced in 2016.

The introduction of two miles of new track and a station platform, have been part of a major restoration project, designed to ensure CHR becomes the latest tourist attraction in the county.

The original railway fell victim to the 1960’s ‘Beeching cuts’, while other parts of the line were freight-only until the 1980s. Local heritage enthusiasts came together in 1972 to keep alive memories of Oswestry as a major railway hub.

Having successfully obtained European grants and financial backing from local authorities, the redevelopment of the railway is now part of an ambitious plan to further extend the line towards Gobowen and Llynclys.

CHR Chairman, Rob Williams said: “It’s a fantastic achievement by all concerned to reopen a passenger railway that hasn’t existed for over 50 years.

“So many individuals and organisations have made this project possible. Our ambition is to ensure as many people as possible, have the opportunity to enjoy a day out on our heritage railway. The added bonus of course, is that the Stonehouse brewery is located at the end of the line. Train ride and pint, what more could you possible ask for.”

CHR has announced trains will run every weekend, specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays, from April until September. Pre booking via our website cambrianrailways.com is essential. It is also planned for ‘special excursion’ trains to operate throughout the year linking the railway with attractions at Weston.