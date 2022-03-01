Police appeal for witnesses after two teenagers assaulted in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted in Telford with one of the boys also racially abused.

The incident happened on Saturday 5 February at around 2.55pm outside Cineworld at Southwater.

Police say a man approached the two boys before assaulting one leaving him with facial injuries. The man assaulted then racially abused the other boy, who did not receive any injuries.

The offender is described as white with dark brown hair, and was wearing a yellow t-shirt that said ‘the gym is my jungle’ with dark jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have CCTV footage of the incident is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 347i of 5 February 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.