Wednesday, March 2, 2022
New crossing and roundabout proposed as part of housing development

By Shropshire Live

The notorious Crudgington crossroads are set to be replaced by a new roundabout if a planning application for new housing is approved.

A view of how the development and new roundabout could look
Renowned local housebuilder, Shropshire Homes, has submitted a planning application to create 57 new homes alongside their successful Crudgington Fields development. 

Plans include the provision of a new roundabout and toucan crossing at the junction on to the A442 between Telford and Whitchurch, and the B5062 from Shrewsbury to Newport.

Shropshire Homes Land Director Andrew Sheldon said: “Our proposed development will have two significant benefits for the community and surrounding areas. It will greatly improve the very difficult junction at Crudgington and will provide 57 much-needed homes for families and new home buyers.”

Shropshire Homes will be holding a drop-in public consultation meeting between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday 9th March at Waters Upton Village Hall.

