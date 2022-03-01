6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Increase in number of pupils offered first choice for secondary school places

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The number of pupils offered their first preference for secondary school places across the Shropshire Council area and borough of Telford and Wrekin has increased.

Pupils learning in a classroom
Pupils learning in a classroom

Today is National Offer Day, when the allocation of secondary school places is made to children across the country.

In Shropshire Council’s area, where 2,856 children sought places at secondary schools, 93.7 per cent – 2,677 children – were offered their first preference school.

In Telford and Wrekin, 96.2 per cent – 2,036 of pupils were offered a place at one of their preferred schools, with a record low of 91 (3.8 per cent) offered an alternative place.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“At this stage in the admissions process Shropshire Council is delighted that a high percentage of pupils, even more than last year, have been offered their first preference school.

“We have always met a high percentage of first preference requests and been ranked amongst the top three West Midlands councils.

“Parents are invited to submit three preferences, and 99 per cent of Shropshire parents have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, young people and families, said: 

“I would like to say a big thank you to all those parents and carers who completed their applications on time – I am pleased to say that once again, each young person has received a school place offer. 

“This year, 2,260 young people (93.3 per cent) have been offered their first or second choice of schools.

“More than 200 extra spaces have been created this year to ensure more children are offered first and second preferences, and we will continue to invest and expand for the future. 

“Over the past ten years, we have rebuilt or refurbished every secondary school here in our borough, and now every one of our secondary schools and academies is a first-class place to learn.

“We will go further with £31 million investment into borough schools over the next two years, to ensure each Telford and Wrekin young person can attend a secondary setting fit for the 21st century, schools that young people can be proud to receive an education in.”

