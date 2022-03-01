Free trees for Oswestry residents as part of Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Oswestry residents are being given the opportunity to claim their free tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

In partnership with Shropshire Council’s Community Tree Scheme, Oswestry Town Council will be given 120 lowland trees to distribute to local residents, wishing to mark the occasion, by planting a tree in their own gardens or available land.

Residents can claim their free tree (first come first served and one per household) on Wednesday 9th of March 10-2pm from a stall at the Bailey Head as part of the normal Wednesday market.

A range of lowland trees will be available, including English oak, sessile oak, small-leaved lime, wild cherry, hazel, hawthorn, crab apple, and dogwood.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a national project that Oswestry Town Council, the Shropshire Lieutenancy together with Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are supporting locally. It has been rolled out across Shropshire and the rest of the UK during the planting season from October 2021 to December 2022.

This will provide a long-lasting and valuable way to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. We are keen to help ensure that as many trees as possible are planted for the Canopy in Shropshire and as part of the Town Council’s objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry.

Town Council Mayor, Cllr Mark Jones said “we are thrilled to be taking part in this scheme in such a special celebratory year. The trees will also contribute to our carbon reduction agenda and provide other environmental benefits as the trees grow and mature, contributing in their own small way to our ambition at the Town Council to provide a tree to every resident and as part of the Town Council’s and Shropshire net zero carbon agenda.”

As part of the scheme residents will be encouraged to add their jubilee tree to the Queens Green Canopy map, to mark the occasion and in response to that will receive a digital plaque, which can be shared online to recognise the planting and to inspire others to get involved.

Further details can be found at https://queensgreencanopy.org.uk.