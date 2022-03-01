‘Elizabeth II’ reigns supreme in SVR locomotive name-change

After a ballot that saw thousands of votes cast from around the world, the Severn Valley Railway has announced a temporary, new name for 34027 ‘Taw Valley’.

A mock up of how Taw Valley might look in purple. Image: Joe Connell, Trackside magazine

‘Elizabeth II’ reigned victorious in the competition, beating ‘Severn Majesty’, ‘Valley Monarch’ and ‘Gloriana’ to gain over a third of public support worldwide. The locomotive is currently being repainted in a special purple livery in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

More than 1,200 different names were submitted, and ‘Elizabeth II’ was nominated by three separate people, who will all receive an invitation to the renaming ceremony later this year. Work has already begun on the locomotive’s new purple livery at the SVR’s workshops in Bridgnorth, and the railway will commission traditional metal nameplates, bearing the new name.

- Advertisement -

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We worked with 34027’s owners to decide on the final shortlist. We’re thrilled that the public have chosen ‘Elizabeth II’ as their winner, and think this particular name proved popular because of its simplicity and its clear connection to The Queen.

“By repainting and renaming 34027, we’ve chosen a way of celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that brings maximum impact! We’ve got plenty more surprises up our sleeve for our Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the extended Bank Holiday weekend on 2nd-5th June, so keep those eyes peeled.”

The announcement of the winning name comes two weeks after the news that 34027 will be repainted purple for a limited time during the Platinum Jubilee year. The repaint plans have created a worldwide stir, with thousands of comments on social media from France, Singapore, Australia, USA, China, India and across the United Kingdom.

Following its livery change, the locomotive will haul Severn Valley Railway passenger services during the spring and summer, and will play a central role in the railway’s celebrations for both the Platinum Jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.