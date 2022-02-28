6.4 C
Person injured after falling from rock face at Llanymynech Quarry

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A person has been injured after falling from a rock face at Llanymynech Quarry.

Emergency services were called after the incident happened at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended along with an air ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also at the scene.

Fire crews assisted the ambulance service in transporting the casualty to the waiting air ambulance.

The condition of the person involved is not currently known.

