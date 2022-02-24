Warning issued following thefts from vehicles in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for information or witnesses after thefts from a number of vehicles.

Investigating officers say there has been an increase in the number of thefts from vehicles across the town since January.

Vehicles are being targeted with valuable items being taken, including items such as cash, bank cards and designer sunglasses.

Vehicles left unlocked are those mainly being targeted, but there have also been reports of windows being broken to gain access.

Owners are encouraged to remove any valuable items from their parked cars, and to ensure they are locked.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent thefts, or CCTV footage of any of the thefts taking place, is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.