Six more Shropshire roads to be resurfaced in March

A further six stretches of road in Shropshire are to be resurfaced in March as part of a programme of work to improve the county’s roads.

Nearly 50 stretches of road in Shropshire are being resurfaced between November 2021 and March 2022 as part of the council’s annual resurfacing programme. Nine roads were resurfaced in January 2022.

The March 2022 work is:

7 to 13 March – B4373 Rudgewood Crossroads to Stocking Lane junction

7 to 16 March – A458 Atcham Road junction to start of 60mph stretch

14 to 21 March – B4363 – B4555 to Hollybush Road (nightworking: 8pm to 6am)

16 to 23 March – Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch

16 to 25 March – B4386 – Little Worthen to Winsley Cottages

23 to 31 March – C4177 Pattingham Lane

Work to resurface Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury (Column roundabout to Monkmoor Road) has been deferred until later in 2022 due to ongoing utilities work at the development on the site of the former Lord Hill Hotel.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for highways, said:

“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this, and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Peter Woodhead, general manager with Kier, said:

“Our resurfacing programme is key to improving the roads in Shropshire, ensuring they remain safe for all road users.”