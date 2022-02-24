Shropshire Flooding: Multi-agency response continues as river levels fall

A Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge has been removed as levels on the River Severn in Shropshire fall.

On Monday the Environment Agency issued a Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge, with river levels threatening to over-top flood barriers along The Wharfage. The River Severn peaked at a level of 6.65m at Buildwas and did not over-top the flood defences.

In Shrewsbury, the River Severn peaked on Tuesday morning with 5.15m recorded at the Welsh Bridge gauge and a peak level of 5.12m was recorded in Bridgnorth yesterday.

Homes and businesses across the county remain flooded, with some roads and car parks remaining closed.

Major incident

As river levels fall a multi-agency response continues after a major incident was declared in the county earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s Tactical Co-Ordination Group (TCG), the multi-agency group who respond to local incidents, met to review the impact of the recent storms.

Chair of the TCG, Chief Inspector Mark Reilly, said: “We have now seen the levels of the River Severn peak in all areas across the county and are starting to see the water levels subsiding, we have reviewed the risk and as a result have now stood down the major incident status.

“However, there has been significant flooding across the county which has had considerable consequence’s for local residents and businesses and we will continue to provide a multi-agency response, working together with partners to support our local communities.

“As the flooding subsides, it will take time to check roads for damage and for debris to be cleared and I would ask people to bear with us as we do this. Please do not drive through flood water and please observe road closures, they are in place for a reason because the road is impassable and you are risking your safety by driving through them.”

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said:

“We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care.

“So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected – flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

Shropshire Flooding Situation

The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings and alerts for Shropshire.

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Sutton Wharf

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Lower Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– River Worfe

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

For the latest flood alerts and warnings see

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=Shropshire#alerts

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

Shrewsbury

– Roushill

– Coleham (set to reopen on Thursday morning)

– Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre

– Sydney Avenue

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Victoria Avenue

– Williams Way



Ironbridge

– The Wharfage, Ironbridge

– The Lloyds, Ironbridge

– Jackfield Road

– Ferry Road, Jackfield

Bridgnorth

– A442, Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone)

– Southwell Riverside

– Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

– Doctors Lane

– Severn Terrace

– Quayside

– Riverside and Friars Street

Other Areas

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

– Long Lane, Craven Arms

– Bridge Street, Clun

– Church Street, Clun

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Main

– Frankwell Riverside

– St Julians Friars

– The Gap

– Ravens Meadows multi-storey closed due to power outage



Ironbridge

– Dale End

– The Wharfage

Bridgnorth

– Riverside car park

– Riverside West elevated car park

Any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit may park on Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park during the road closures.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station was due to reopen on Thursday morning, however, a power outage means it remains closed.

Temporary bus terminus points are located at:



– New Park Road nr Beacalls Lane

– Abbey Foregate Car Park

– Outside Theatre Severn in Frankwell



The Park & Ride service is the best option for heading into Shrewsbury town centre.



Ironbridge

Services 8 & 18 are serving Madeley as normal, then diverting via the Ironbridge bypass direct to Much Wenlock, not serving the Gorge as the Lloyds is flooded and the section from the bottom of Madeley Bank is closed as well. No service to Jackfield either.



Service 19 is currently diverting after Lightmoor via the Lawley bypass and M54/A5 due to B4380 flooded at Atcham.

Train Services

Due to previous flooding at Welshpool, road transport is currently operating between Shrewsbury and Newtown.

Transport for Wales is urging passengers to check before travelling.