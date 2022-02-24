Arrest made in connection with car fire in Wellington

Police have arrested a man in connection with a car fire in Wellington during the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 3am officers were informed a car had been set on fire in Tern Way in Wellington.

Police say that no persons were injured in the car fire, however, the vehicle was damaged.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “We understand there has been concern around the number of car fires in Telford and I would like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we are investigating each of these incidents and reviewing whether or not they are linked.

“However, what we do know is that a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington in January is believed to be an isolated incident, and not linked to any other car fires in the town.”

Anyone with information in relation to cars fires is asked to contact West Mercia Police or alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestopers.org.uk.