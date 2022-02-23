7.8 C
Plans submitted for new McDonald’s drive thru in Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

Plans have been submitted for a new McDonald’s drive thru on Old Potts way in Shrewsbury.

Under the proposals, the drive thru would be built on the site of the former Dragon King Chinese restaurant next to Cineworld.

The former Chinese restaurant would be demolished to make way for the new 4,000 sq ft branch.

The plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council by ESN (Scotland) Ltd who also considered locating a new McDonald’s at the former Waitrose unit on Pride Hill (now Greggs) and the empty Burger King on Castle Street.

Shrewsbury town centre currently has no McDonald’s after its Pride Hill branch closed in February 2017.

Two out of town franchises are located at Battlefield and Meole Brace Retail Park. Both have indoor seating and drive thru facilities.

It’s understood the new drive thru could create up to 60 jobs in Shrewsbury.

Last year McDonald’s opened its first UK net zero emissions standard restaurant in Market Drayton. It acts as a blueprint for future new builds of the restaurant chain across the country.

Plans show the proposed layout of the McDonald’s drive thru off Old Potts Way

