MP raises Shrewsbury flooding situation with Prime Minister in House of Commons

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski raised the town’s flooding situation at Prime Minster’s Questions in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Mr Kawczynski used his question to the Prime Minister to ask for help after Shrewsbury flooded again, The Prime minister, said he had seen for himself several times the violence of flooding on the Severn, answered by saying “they are working flat out to put the remediations in place to help people who have suffered from flooding”.

Flooding has also impacted roads and homes along the River Severn in Maesbrook, Melverley, Llanymynech, Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

In Shrewsbury, the River Severn peaked on Tuesday morning with 5.15m recorded at the Welsh Bridge and peaked in Ironbridge overnight at 6.6m with water levels remaining below the top of flood defences along The Wharfage.

Appalling floods

MP Daniel Kawczynski said:

“The Prime Minister would have seen the devastation in Shrewsbury of the flooding of the River Severn, this is the third year in a row that Shrewsbury has faced these appalling floods. I chair the caucus of 44 Conservative MPs who have the River Severn, Britain’s longest river, flowing through their constituencies.



“Will he help me, and our caucus, do everything possible to find a long term solution to managing Britain’s longest river, and in the meantime, we have put forward four opportunities for flood defences in Shrewsbury to DEFRA, would he please take an interest in these, because Shrewsbury cannot afford a fourth year in a row of flooding.”



Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied:

“He is completely right in what he says about the Severn and the violence of flooding on the Severn, which I’ve seen for myself several times and there are still flood warnings in place along the Severn.



“All I can tell him is we are working flat out to put the remediations in place to help people who have suffered from flooding but also investing 5.2 billion pounds in the flood defences of this country.”



Mr Kawczynski says he has written a letter to the Prime Minister inviting him to visit the flooding for himself.

In a Twitter post on Monday, he also stated that he had attended a meeting with the Secretary of State George Eustice to brief him on the flooding situation in Shrewsbury.