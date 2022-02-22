Shropshire Flooding: Record levels expected at River Severn to peak in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge

Flooding is affecting homes and businesses across Shropshire with the River Severn set to peak in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge today at expected record levels.

Ironbridge

The river level has now reached 6.2 metres in the area around The Wharfage at Ironbridge.

The Environment Agency yesterday issued a Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge, with river levels threatening to over-top flood barriers along The Wharfage.

- Advertisement -

This means that it’s no longer safe to go behind the flood barriers and The Wharfage is closed to vehicles and pedestrians. People are being urged to stay away from the area.

Residents were urged to evacuate their homes in advance of the flood. A peak of 6.6 to 6.8m is expected at Buildwas this evening.

The Environment Agency has now moved to higher ground next to the Museum of the Gorge. Their pumps are fuelled with high capacity fuel tanks and will operate for 4-5 days without attendance.

Shrewsbury

In Shrewsbury, one person was rescued by fire crews on Smithfield Road in the early hours of this morning after they became trapped in floodwater. Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

The Coleham area of Shrewsbury is flooded with many businesses affected, The Darwin centre is also closed. Main roads into Shrewsbury town centre are also closed. The Welsh Bridge gauge in Shrewsbury peaked at 5.15m at around 8.15am this morning.

Bridgnorth

In Bridgnorth, a predicted peak of 5.2m to 5.4m is expected on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday rescued 14 people and four dogs in the Melverley area as floodwater rose. River levels peaked on Monday evening at Crew Green but remain high. Flooding has affected properties and roads in and around Melverley and Maesbrook, including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads.

There are no train services operating between Shrewsbury and Wellington this morning following flooding on the line.

Smithfield Road – Shrewsbury – 22 February 2022 – 8am

Shropshire Flooding Situation

The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings and alerts for Shropshire.

Severe Flood Warning

Danger to life:

– River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Buildwas

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Sutton Wharf

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Pentre

– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– River Worfe

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

For the latest flood alerts and warnings see

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=Shropshire#alerts

Floodmap Shrewsbury – GOV.UK

Footpath closures

Shrewsbury

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

Shrewsbury

– Castle Foregate

– Wyle Cop

– English Bridge to Gyratory

– Smithfield Road

– Coton Hill

– Chester Street

– Cross Street

– Berwick Road

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Longden Coleham

– Coleham Head

– Sydney Avenue

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Atcham to Berwick Wharf

– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre

– Williams Way

– Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

– Roushill



Ironbridge

– The Wharfage, Ironbridge

– The Lloyds, Ironbridge

– Jackfield Road

– Ferry Road, Jackfield

Bridgnorth

– A442, Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone)

– Southwell Riverside

– Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

– Doctors Lane

– Severn Terrace

– Quayside

– Riverside and Friars Street

Other Areas

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

– Long Lane, Craven Arms

– Bridge Street, Clun

– Church Street, Clun

Car Parks Closed

Shrewsbury

– Abbey Foregate

– Frankwell Main

– Frankwell Riverside

– St Julians Friars

– The Gap

– Ravens Meadows multi-storey closed due to power outage



Ironbridge

– The Wharfage

Bridgnorth

– Riverside car park

– Riverside West elevated car park

Any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit may park on Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park during the road closures.

Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bus station is currently closed due to flood risk, temporary bus terminus points are located at:



– New Park Road nr Beacalls Lane

– Abbey Foregate Car Park

– Outside Theatre Severn in Frankwell

Car parking in Shrewsbury is limited, the Park & Ride service is the best option for heading into Shrewsbury town centre.



Ironbridge

Services 8 & 18 will not be able to serve Dale End Car park stop in Ironbridge, passengers from there should wait by the mini island adjacent to the Coop Jackfield.

Train Services

Flooding between Shrewsbury and Wellington on Tuesday morning means all lines between the stations are currently blocked.

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway are urging passengers to check before travelling.