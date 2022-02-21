Shropshire Flooding: River Severn continues to rise following recent storms

Recent storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have led to river levels rising in Shropshire with flood barriers deployed in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

Roads around the county are flooded with Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and The Wharfage in Ironbridge amongst those closed.

Several car parks are also closed in Shrewsbury due to flooding.

In Ironbridge, The Wharfage is closed to traffic as flood defences were deployed on Saturday. Businesses are open as usual.

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is expected to peak at Welshbridge between 4.6 to 5.1m on Tuesday a number of roads, Shrewsbury bus station and several car parks are closed.



A predicted Peak at Buildwas is expected between 6.2 and 6.7m on Tuesday night.



In Bridgnorth, a predicted peak of between 5m to 5.5m is expected on Wednesday.

The River Teme in Ludlow also has a flood warning.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are urging extra vigilance over the coming days due to the risk of flooding.

“This follows heavy rain over recent days which has caused rivers to rise.

“While this is normal for the time of year, we have put up demountable and temporary barriers at several locations, to protect homes and businesses from the devastating impact of flooding

“You can check your flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencyMids on Twitter for the latest flood updates.‎”

Shropshire Flood Situation

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings and alerts for Shropshire.

Flood Warnings

Flooding is expected:

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– River Severn at Pentre

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Upper Arley

– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

– River Teme at Ludlow

– River Teme at Stanford Bridge

Flood Alerts

Flooding is possible:

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– Upper Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– River Worfe

– Tern and Perry catchments

For the latest flood alerts and warnings see

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=Shropshire#alerts

Footpath closures

– Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

– New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

– Berwick Road

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Longden Coleham

– Coleham Head

– Sydney Avenue

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre

– Longden Coleham into town

– Williams Way

– Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

– Roushill

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

– Long Lane, Craven Arms



– The Wharfage, Ironbridge

– Ferry Road, Jackfield

Car Parks Closed

– Frankwell Main, Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Riverside, Shrewsbury

– St Julians Friars, Shrewsbury

– Ravens Meadows multi-storey closed due to power outage



– The Wharfage, Ironbridge

Bus Services

Shrewsbury bus station is currently closed due to flood risk, temporary bus terminus points are located at:



– New Park Road nr Beacalls Lane

– Abbey Foregate Car Park

– Outside Theatre Severn in Frankwell

Car parking in Shrewsbury is limited, the Park & Ride service is the best option for heading into Shrewsbury town centre.



Services 8 & 18 will not be able to serve Dale End Car park stop in Ironbridge, passengers from there should wait by the mini island adjacent to the Coop Jackfield.

Train Services

Transport for Wales is today urging passengers not to travel.

West Midlands Railway has services disrupted.

Passengers are being urged to visit www.nationalrail.co.uk before they set out to check that their train is running.

Bill Kelly, Wales & Borders route director for Network Rail, said: “This weekend’s weather has been one of the most challenging for the railway in recent years. As the huge clean-up from Storm Eunice was coming to an end, we find ourselves in the midst of a third major storm, which is likely to bring even more damage and disruption.

“With the winds picking up once more, we’re having to put further speed restrictions in place and close some lines, to keep our passengers and colleagues safe.

“We’re constantly monitoring the weather and the railway to make sure we can keep passenger and freight trains moving.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and ask that passengers please check their journey before setting off.”