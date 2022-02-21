Environment Agency issues Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge

The Environment Agency has issued a Severe Flood Warning for Ironbridge, due to extremely high river levels on the River Severn that are threatening to over-top flood barriers.

Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge during previous flooding

Properties along The Wharfage in Ironbridge are at a very high risk of flooding as fast-flowing water from the River Severn is expected to flood the area later today.

The Agency deployed temporary flood barriers along The Wharfage at the weekend, which are expected to divert the majority to the flood water. However, there is still a high risk that some water will breach the top of the defence.

The Environment Agency issues Severe Flood Warnings when there is imminent risk of flooding and threat to life.

Residents are being strongly urged to evacuate their homes in advance of the flood and are being supported by the police and councils.

Environment Agency Area Duty Manager for Shropshire Jim Kitchen said:

“We are facing a significant flood risk in Ironbridge and urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care. Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn for several days.

“We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action and we are working with other agencies to support people who need to evacuate their homes.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly of West Mercia Police said:

“The Environment Agency has advised the flood warning for Ironbridge has been raised to a severe flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, due to the risk of the water levels of the River Severn overtopping the barriers.

“We are continuing to work with our partner agencies, including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, and the Environment Agency to minimise the impact on local residents with their safety our utmost priority. If you have been advised to evacuate, I would urge you to do so.”