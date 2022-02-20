Five flood warnings issued in Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued five flood warnings for Shropshire with a number of flood alerts also in force around the county.

Flood warnings are in place for the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield, River Severn at Bridgnorth, River Severn at Quatford and River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley.

In Shrewsbury, a peak of between 3.65m and 3.85m is expected on Sunday morning. Flooding is expected to affect offices at the showground and also Gravel Hill Lane. Flood defences were deployed earlier this week with Frankwell Riverside and Main car parks closed along with St. Julian’s Friars.

A predicted Peak at Buildwas of 5.0m to 5.3m is expected on Sunday afternoon. Properties on Ferry Road in Jackfield are expected to be flooded. Yesterday flood defences were deployed along The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

In Bridgnorth, flooding is expected to affect properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks. A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of 4.8m to 5.2m is expected on Wednesday.

At Quattford, the flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible, including at Quatford Caravan Park.

The River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley is also rising with the Environment Agency expecting flooding to affect nearby properties.

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

Flood Alerts

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– River Worfe

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme