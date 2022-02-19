2.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 19, 2022

Flood warning and alerts in place following storms Dudley and Eunice

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A flood warning is in place for the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, in Shrewsbury following recent storms Dudley and Eunice.

The Environment Agency says a predicted peak at Welshbridge of between 3.0m to 3.3m is expected on Saturday evening. River levels are expected to remain high for several days.

Flood defences were deployed earlier this week in Frankwell.

In Ironbridge, the Wharfage is closed from 7am today as the Environment Agency may put up the flood barriers. Businesses will be open as usual.

Flood Alerts

Flood alerts are also in place across the county.

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
– Rea Brook and Cound Brook
– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
– Tern and Perry catchments
– Upper Teme

