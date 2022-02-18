Telford and Wrekin residents back plans for general council tax freeze

Residents across Telford and Wrekin have thrown their support behind plans to freeze the general level of council tax in the borough for the next two years.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget proposals, which include plans to freeze general council tax for the next two years, were first announced in January. Since then a four-week public consultation period has been held, with the majority of feedback in favour of the proposals.

At their meeting on Thursday 17 February, Cabinet reviewed this feedback and agreed to recommend the budget proposals for final approval at the Full Council meeting on Thursday 3 March.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Our budget plans include proposals to freeze the level of general council tax for the next two years. Feedback has shown that people are overwhelmingly in favour of this, with 94% of people supporting the proposals.

“This commitment will cost the council £4.6m over the next two years but with rising fuel, food and energy bills, we recognise the financial strain that many people are facing and we are on your side.”

“We believe that we will be the only council in the region, and one of only a few authorities in the country, to be freezing general council tax. We expect that our residents will have the lowest council tax bills in the midlands for the services that we provide, for the fifth consecutive year.”

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said: “We are fortunate that despite years of Government austerity, strong financial management at the council means that we are in a position to keep the level of council tax we charge to an absolute minimum and continue to invest in creating a better borough.

“We will need to invest an extra £7m into adult social care by 2023/24 to protect and care for some of our most vulnerable people. The 1% adult social care precept, which will cost an average Telford and Wrekin house 21p per week, will contribute £0.76m towards this.

“We are also committing over £35m to our roads, pavements and cycle paths to keep the borough moving, and extra £20m to Nuplace to build more than 400 high-quality new homes for a mix of market and affordable rent.”

The budget proposals are now recommended for approval at the next Full Council Meeting, which takes place at The Place in Oakengates on Thursday 3 March at 6pm.