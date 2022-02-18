Storm Eunice: Amber weather warning in force for Shropshire

An amber weather warning is in force for Shropshire as Storm Eunice is set to bring wind speeds of 50-60mph, with gusts possibly reaching up to 80mph.

The Shropshire area is covered by an amber warning highlighting a risk of high impacts such as disruption to power, travel and other services. Damage is also likely for buildings and trees. The amber warning will be in force until 9pm tonight.

The weekend will see further strong winds, but not as severe.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said:

“After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years. Gusts of between 70-80mph could be seen for most within the amber warning area.”

Flood defences have been deployed in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury with flood alerts in force for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, River Severn in Shropshire, Tern and Perry catchments and River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester.

Flood defences in Ironbridge are ready to be deployed if necessary.

We are being urged to only travel or go out if necessary, a number of schools in the Shropshire Council area are closed.

Transport for Wales has suspended services on its network for today, with disruption likely to continue into the weekend so that over 1000 miles of track can be checked and cleared of debris and fallen trees. There will be no replacement road transport supplied.

West Midlands Railway is urging passengers not to travel.

Shropshire Council says it has put additional resources on standby to help deal with the effects of the storm.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said:

“We know that Storm Eunice has the potential to have significant impacts across the county and may result in trees coming down, damage to properties and temporary loss of power if powerlines are affected. So please do ensure you take every precaution to stay safe.

“Shropshire Council has put additional resources on standby to help deal with the expected effects of the storm. However, due to the expected strength of the winds it may not be safe for teams to respond to all incidents immediately. Equally we will need to prioritise our responses. Please only report issues to us if it is an emergency and requires an immediate response.”