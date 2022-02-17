6.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 18, 2022

Storm Eunice: Transport for Wales announces withdrawal of services on Friday

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Transport for Wales has announced it is withdrawing all services on Friday as Storm Eunice is set to cause disruption.

Train services will be suspended for the whole day, with disruption likely to continue into the weekend so that over 1000 miles of track can be checked and cleared of debris and fallen trees.

There will be no replacement road transport supplied.

The decision was made jointly by Network Rail and train operators with the safety of passengers and railway staff paramount.

The company said that services on Saturday the 19th will be subject to disruption.

Martyn Brennan, Operations Director at Transport for Wales, said: “The safety of our customers and our colleagues sits at the very heart of what we do and for this reason, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend all TfW services Friday until it is safe to re-open.  The extreme weather forecast for Storm Eunice is very concerning, so we are strongly advising people not to attempt to travel during this time as services will not be operating.

“For those who have already purchased a ticket to travel during Storm Eunice, they can choose to either travel today, Thursday 17th, on Saturday 19th or on Sunday 20th.  Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund in the normal way.  I would like to thank customers for their understanding and support.”

West Midlands Railway is advising its passengers not to travel. Existing tickets will be valid for travel on Thursday (the day before) or Saturday (the day after). If you have an Advance or Off Peak ticket, you can travel on any West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway between the stations on your ticket to complete your journey.

Check before travelling

Rail users are being advised to check before travelling during the days following the storm.

Passengers with tickets for travel for Friday 18th, can travel on Thursday 17th, Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th and Monday 21st.

