Voting opens to rename ‘purple locomotive’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Severn Valley Railway is asking the public to vote for a new name for its purple-liveried steam locomotive, set to be a major attraction this summer.

Artist’s impression of how the temporary new livery might look

The heritage railway, based in Worcestershire and Shropshire, will rename 34027 Taw Valley, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of HM Queen Elizabeth II becoming monarch, as well as repainting the loco in a stunning purple livery.

When the plan to repaint the locomotive was revealed last week, it caused a sensation on social media and in the press, with the initial Facebook post attracting 7,200 interactions from across the world, and being shared more than 300 times.

The railway received almost 1,200 name suggestions, and with the help of the loco’s owners, it has whittled these down to a shortlist of four; Elizabeth II, Gloriana, Severn Majesty and Valley Monarch. The name that receives the most votes will be cast onto authentic nameplates and affixed to the engine in readiness for the VIP ceremony on Thursday 2nd June, the start of the extended Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Jubilee.

When people vote at www.svr.co.uk/namealoco, they’ll have the chance to enter into a prize draw to win a family travel ticket for the SVR.

The name change and repaint will be strictly temporary measures, and later in the year, the locomotive will be restored to its original name and livery.

“We’re very excited about unveiling our unique locomotive later this year,” said head of visitor experience, Michael Dunn.

“From the reaction we’ve had so far we think it’s going to prove a huge draw over the summer. We’re going all out this year to celebrate both The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Birmingham. There’ll be a limited time period when people can visit the SVR to see this very special locomotive, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”