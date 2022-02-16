11.6 C
Two arrested after burglary at Shrewsbury pharmacy

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a pharmacy in Shrewsbury was broken into early this morning.

The burglary at Rhodes Pharmacy on Claremont Bank happened at around 4.30am today.

Several boxes containing medication were stolen during the burglary.

Police also received reports of other attempted break-ins at a number of businesses on Butcher Row, Shoplatch and Market Street at around the same time.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty said: “I would ask the public to be mindful if they are offered any form of prescription drugs, where they are not sure where it has come from, as it can be extremely dangerous to take medication that has not been prescribed to you by a doctor.

“If you are offered medication that has not been prescribed please report it to us.”

Two men from Shrewsbury remain in police custody.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with any information or footage of the incidents is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference number 39i or 40i of 16 February, 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

