Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Police launch murder enquiry following fatal collision in North Shropshire

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a fatal collision in North Shropshire, which saw a woman and her 11-month-old daughter killed, have launched a murder enquiry.

The collision happened at around 12.42am on Tuesday morning on the A41 near Lavender Cottage in Sutton Heath between Newport and Tern Hill.

It involved a grey Ford Focus travelling northbound and a yellow lorry.

Tragically, a 35-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter, who were travelling in the Ford Focus, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers are not looking to identify any suspects but are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who may have seen either vehicle or captured them on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police via 101 or visit their website quoting incident 14 of 15 February.

