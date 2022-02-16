11.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Craven Arms

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman pushing a bike was struck by a vehicle in Craven Arms.

The incident happened outside Craven Arms Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View
The incident happened outside Craven Arms Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View

The collision happened at around 8.30am on Friday 4 February on Shrewsbury Road.

Police say the woman was pushing a pink bike whilst crossing the road outside Craven Arms Medical Centre when the incident happened.

- Advertisement -

She was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising.​

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured it.​

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 564i of 6 February 2022 (although the incident happened on 4 February is wasn’t reported until 6 February).

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP