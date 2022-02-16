Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Craven Arms

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman pushing a bike was struck by a vehicle in Craven Arms.
The collision happened at around 8.30am on Friday 4 February on Shrewsbury Road.
Police say the woman was pushing a pink bike whilst crossing the road outside Craven Arms Medical Centre when the incident happened.
She was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising.
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured it.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 564i of 6 February 2022 (although the incident happened on 4 February is wasn’t reported until 6 February).