Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Craven Arms

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman pushing a bike was struck by a vehicle in Craven Arms.

The incident happened outside Craven Arms Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View

The collision happened at around 8.30am on Friday 4 February on Shrewsbury Road.

Police say the woman was pushing a pink bike whilst crossing the road outside Craven Arms Medical Centre when the incident happened.

- Advertisement -

She was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising.​

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured it.​

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 564i of 6 February 2022 (although the incident happened on 4 February is wasn’t reported until 6 February).