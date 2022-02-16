Met Office issues amber weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as Storm Eunice is set to track across central areas of the UK on Friday.

The amber weather warning will be in force between 3am and 9pm on Friday 18 February and covers all of Shropshire.

The Met Office says that disruptive gale force winds of 60–70 mph are expected. This system is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snow fall over hills in the Midlands and further north, although this will become clearer nearer the time.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said:

“An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for highways, said:

“Following the Met Office warning, whilst we’re not certain at this time that we may see these dramatic weather conditions, we want to make residents aware of potential impacts.

“With gusts of winds like this, we expect to see instances of branches and trees being brought down over the weekend. As a result, we may see some temporary road closures and possible disruption to other forms of travel. The gusty nature of the winds will make for difficult driving conditions and there is also a strong possibility that there could be damage to some buildings and structures.

“We are therefore urging everyone to take care and follow the latest weather updates.”

National Highways Head of Road Safety Jeremy Phillips said:

“We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

What to expect

The Met Office has issued the following information on what we could expect due to Storm Eunice.

– There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

– Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

– Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

– There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

– It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.