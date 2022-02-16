£500,000 investment sees footpath facelift for Brookside

Residents in Brookside have benefited from a £500,000 investment which has seen local footpaths improved as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community programme.

Pictured left to right: Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Richard Overton with Ward Member for Brookside, Arnold England. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The scheme has seen over 17 miles, across 166 separate footpaths resurfaced over a period of six months.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council is investing more than £50 million across the borough in the next three years to keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected.

“When you walk out of your front door, you want to see that your street is clean and well maintained. The quality of the footpaths is an important part of this and the impact it can have on people’s lives is significant. It not only makes the area look better, it also makes it easier for people to get around – especially those who need to use a pushchair or wheelchair.”

Ward Member for Brookside, Arnold England added:

“Half a million pounds is a huge investment in our community. Plenty of people are already making good use of the new footpaths and will do so for many years to come. The money has also been used to address issues such as fly tipping, overgrown hedges and weeds.”