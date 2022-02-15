Woman and child die following collision on A41 in North Shropshire

A 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child have died following a collision on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill.

The collision happened at 12.42am this morning on the A41 near Lavender Cottage in Sutton Heath.

Police say a grey Ford Focus travelling from Newport collided with a lorry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The two occupants of the car, a woman and a young child, were in a critical condition. Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver of the HGV, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene.”

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a local community first responder, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and two BASICS emergency doctors responded to the scene.

Police officers investigating the collision are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dash cam to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 14 of 15 February.