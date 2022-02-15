Secretary of State for Health has ignored Shropshire’s urgent care crisis, says North Shropshire MP

North Shropshire’s Liberal Democrat MP has repeated her request for a meeting with Secretary of State Sajid Javid following another ‘critical incident’ at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust on Friday.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

He has not responded to a request sent on 5 February, Helen’s first day in Parliament.

The letter suggests representatives from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, the West Midlands Ambulance Service, and Shropshire Council attend to solve the interlinked crises in ambulance waiting times, transfer to A&E and discharge from hospital into social care.

Helen said: “It’s clear from meetings with leaders of our health and care services that they have a long-term plan to improve the situation here, but right now people are at risk, mainly because of a lack of staff. We need additional resources to manage the crisis while the long-term plans are put into place.

“The risk of avoidable death is a current one and it is unacceptably high. So far the Secretary of State has ignored requests for help. I hope he recognises the severity of the situation here, and agrees to a meeting to find a solution to the crisis.”