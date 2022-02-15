Police and agencies join up for traffic operation at Prees Heath

Police and partner agencies have carried out a traffic operation in North Shropshire carrying out a number of roadside checks on vehicles.

Police and partner agencies have carried out a traffic operation at Prees Heath. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from West Mercia Police along with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Shropshire licensing agency held the operation on the A41/A49 at Prees Heath.

Over 30 vehicles were stopped during the traffic operation.

Police say three vehicles were prohibited and a driver was dealt with for no insurance.

One motorist was arrested for drug driving and possession of class B drugs.

Various other motoring offences were also dealt with by officers including illegal number plates, tyre tread depth, no MOT and speeding offences.