Firefighters called to fire involving bungalow in St Georges

Firefighters were this morning called to a fire involving a bungalow in St Georges, Telford.

Fire crews were called to the fire at the property on Church Street at 4am.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet, main jet and small gear to tackle the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports a doctor was also at the scene.

Firefighters spent around two hours dealing with the fire.