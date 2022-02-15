19-month-old dies in hospital following collision near Lilleshall

A 19-month-old who was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision near Lilleshall on Saturday has died in hospital.

The collision happened at about 6.20pm on the A518 New Trench Road and involved a blue Mini and a grey Fiat 500X.

The driver of the mini, a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-month-old was travelling in the Fiat in which two adults both suffered serious injuries.

Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and ask anyone who was travelling on the A518 New Trench Road at the time and saw the incident or has dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website or call 101 quoting incident number 523i of 12 February, 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.