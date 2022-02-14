Woman dies and child in critical condition following collision near Lilleshall

A woman has died and a young child was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a two car collision near Lilleshall on Saturday.

The incident happened on the A518 New Trench Road at around 6.20pm with one of the vehicles involved leaving the road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a very serious collision between two vehicles with one having left the road. Two bystanders, one an off duty paramedic, were providing basic life support to a toddler in one of the cars.

“Two adults, a man and a woman, were also trapped in this car.

“Sadly, the only occupant of the other car, a woman had suffered very serious injuries and despite best efforts, could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The youngster was quickly extricated from the car and was taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital where her condition was stabilised. She was then transferred on blue lights, with the MERIT team travelling, to the paediatric major trauma centre at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she arrived in a critical condition.

“The man and woman from the car both suffered multiple injuries. After being freed, they were taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital – their conditions were not believed to be life threatening.”

Five ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care practitioner were dispatched along with the crew from the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford who responded in a car.