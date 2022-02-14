5.8 C
Public urged to suggest ideas for activities on Southwater’s ‘green’

Telford’s Meeting Point House is appealing for ideas on how it can make the best use of its newly-acquired community space known as ‘The Green’ in Southwater.

Meeting Point House general manager Angela Creighton, right, with customer service assistant Sarah Davies on the green outside Meeting Point House in Southwater
Meeting Point House general manager Angela Creighton, right, with customer service assistant Sarah Davies on the green outside Meeting Point House in Southwater

The charity has taken over ownership of the high-profile site outside its newly refurbished Hummingbird Cafe, and says it is keen to transform it into a space which is ‘fun, functional, and a focal point’.

General manager Angela Creighton said: “We’ve got lots of ideas about how we can make the most of this space with a range of seasonal activities, but would like to hear what the public think too.

“For example, it would be a perfect location to set up small stands for events such as farmers’ markets or craft fairs, alongside chairs and tables for al fresco dining.

“We could also use it to host themed, topical attractions, music events, or to link it to our Hummingbird Café by staging tastings or cookery demonstrations.

“Last year we joined forces with local butcher G.N. Badley & Sons for Telford Sausage Week which was a huge success – we’re hoping to team up with them once again this year.

“But the possibilities for this high-profile space are endless, so the question we are asking is quite simply: ‘What would you like to see on it?’”

Meeting Point House operates a #sourcelocal and #supportlocal strategy, and Angela said the team were keen to work closely with locally-based organisations to help them promote their services.

“We’ve all been through a tough few months, and it’s important that we do what we can to support our independent businesses, and lift people’s spirits too,” she said.

All ideas for events on The Green should be emailed to reception@meetingpointhouse.co.uk, or posted on the charity’s Facebook page. Closing date for all suggestions is February 28.

Meeting Point House is a community hub for charity and voluntary organisations which also hires out meeting and conference rooms.

It is owned by Meeting Point Trust Ltd, an independent registered charity, and was built in 1988 through a partnership between churches, voluntary sector, Telford Development Corporation and Wrekin Council. 

In 1999, the trust secured lottery funding for a major extension which almost doubled the accommodation. Meeting Point House provides low-cost office accommodation for a range of registered charities, as well as meeting rooms for hire, and a café right in the heart of Telford’s Southwater.

Meeting Point House’s vision is: “To be the enduring Meeting Point in the heart of Telford that increasingly inspires, connects and enables statutory, faith and voluntary organisations; and through this partnership improves the lives of others.”

For further details, or to speak to the team, call 01952 292268.

