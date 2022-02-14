Cyclist assaulted in Telford Town Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist required hospital treatment following an assault in Telford Town Park.

The man was riding his pushbike between Dark Lane and Stirchley Pools on Wednesday 9 February at about 9.40am when he was approached by two other men.

One of the men then pushed him off his bike and assaulted him, before both men then left the scene.

The injured man suffered injuries to his arm and head, and required hospital treatment.

The first man is described as white and in their late teens to early 20s, and wearing dark-coloured jogging bottoms and a hoodie. The second man is described as also wearing dark clothes and a hoodie.

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident number 138i of 9 February, 2022.