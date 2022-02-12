7.4 C
Town Councillors back ‘Save Winney Hill’ campaign

Town councillors are backing a campaign by local residents to stop 183 apartments and a nursing home being built on the slopes of Winney Hill, the local landmark next to Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

Town councillors and residents in Herongate and Heath Farm and beyond are horrified by this plan to concrete over Winney Hill. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Bagley Town councillor Alex Phillips (Conservative), Harlescott’s Elisabeth Roberts (Labour), Radbrook ward’s Chris Lemon (Green Party) and Julian Dean will be joining Herongate campaigner Ben Jephcott and residents with a large protest banner ‘Save Winney Hill’.

Over 150 residents and the Town Council have objected to the application by Hencote’s Andy Stevens to build a gated ‘care community’ on the hillside south of Hencote Lane, a site which is outside Shrewsbury’s local plan.

The land is above a local wildlife site and yards from the Old River Bed SSSI. 

Organiser Ben Jephcott said: “Residents in Herongate and Heath Farm and beyond are horrified by this plan to concrete over this beautiful hill, with the finest view of Shrewsbury. 

“The access road to the Hencote Winery now looks part of a scheme to turn this farmland site outside the local plan into a lucrative development. Shropshire Council must say no.

“The extra traffic onto Ellesmere Road and effect on local wildlife including protected bats and great crested newts are other good reasons to reject this plan.

“This is the last place we should be considering for green field development.

“It is great to see campaigners and councillors from four parties backing our campaign to save Winney Hill.”

