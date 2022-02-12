Full service resumed as hospital trust ends ‘critical incident’

The trust which runs the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has stood down a critical incident that was declared on Friday.
All services have been resumed at both hospitals after health bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Friday.
The trust had asked people to only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies as well as pausing some non-urgent services following a prolonged and intense period of pressure due to the exceptionally high levels of demand for services.
Ongoing impacts from COVID-19 along with issues in discharging medically fit patients due to capacity issues within the local care sector were part of the pressure it was facing.
In a short statement on Saturday the trust said: “Following a review alongside our partners this morning, we have now stood the critical incident down. All services have been resumed as normal.
“Thank you for your patience.”