Full service resumed as hospital trust ends ‘critical incident’

The trust which runs the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has stood down a critical incident that was declared on Friday.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

All services have been resumed at both hospitals after health bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Friday.

The trust had asked people to only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies as well as pausing some non-urgent services following a prolonged and intense period of pressure due to the exceptionally high levels of demand for services.

Ongoing impacts from COVID-19 along with issues in discharging medically fit patients due to capacity issues within the local care sector were part of the pressure it was facing.

In a short statement on Saturday the trust said: “Following a review alongside our partners this morning, we have now stood the critical incident down. All services have been resumed as normal.

“Thank you for your patience.”