Police seize £100,000 worth of cannabis in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 in Telford.

Police seized 100 cannabis plants during the warrant. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers successfully carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Southgate in Sutton Hill at around 9am this morning.

It’s understood around 100 cannabis plants were seized with an estimated value of £100,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating class B drugs and abstracting electricity.

Anyone who wishes to report concerns about drugs and drugs supply is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-org.uk.

