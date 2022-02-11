Man jailed for his role in Whitchurch county lines operation

A man has been jailed for his role in a county lines drugs operation in Whitchurch.

Nathan Madsen. Photo: West Mercia Police

Nathan Madsen, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on Wednesday 9 February at Oxford Crown Court.

On 8 October officers conducted an early morning raid in Whitchurch where Madsen was found in possession of a substantial quantity of class A drugs with a street value of £7,000 and over £1,000 cash.

Following investigations, he was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and one count of acquiring criminal property.

He was also charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply following a separate investigation by Thames Valley Police.

On 10 November he pleaded guilty.

Investigating Officer PC Jordan Small of the Shropshire County Lines Team said: “The drugs recovered were destined to cause harm and misery to the streets of North Shropshire. Their recovery and destruction has prevented this.

“West Mercia Police are committed to tackling the blight of County Lines on our communities.

“The sentencing of Madsen gives a clear message that our teams will not tolerate this criminality and will work tirelessly to protect the vulnerable and bring to justice those willing to cause harm to our communities.

“By working with our local communities we can work together to target county lines drug supplies to help protect people from harm.

“We take action on reports we receive and urge anyone with any concerns to call 101 or visit our website. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”