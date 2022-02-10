3.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 10, 2022

Three convicted of child cruelty in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been convicted of seriously neglecting two young boys in Telford. 

Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, both of Telford, were found guilty yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Samantha Paisley, 35, also of Telford, had previously pleaded guilty. 

They were bailed to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 1 April. 

Following a report of concern from one of the boy’s schools in 2018, a joint investigation began between West Mercia Police and Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services. 

It was discovered that the three defendants seriously mistreated two boys, including denying them food and forcing them to stand in stress positions for hours on end.  

The boys were offered the full support of Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services and are now living in a safe family home. 

The defendants were arrested in May 2018 and subsequently charged. Darren Paisley was charged with six counts of child neglect between February 2004 and March 2018. 

Sibson-Bartram was charged with five counts of child neglect between February 2004 and March 2018. 

Samantha Paisley was charged with three counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018 and later pleaded guilty. 

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “This was a tremendously cruel crime committed against two innocent young boys by people who should have been caring and protecting them. 

“Thankfully, together with Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services, we were able to bring the boys to safety. “We are very grateful to the school for raising their concerns and hopefully the boys can now move on with their lives. 

“We urge anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child to please get in touch, you can call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

