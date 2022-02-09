Plans approved for 375 new homes in Apley

Plans to build 375 new homes on the site of a former factory in Apley, Telford, have been given the green light.

Charlton Gardens, the new residential area that has been approved by Telford and Wrekin Council

The former Maxell factory will be demolished to make way for 375 much needed two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.118 of these properties will be affordable homes, providing high quality living environments for hundreds of families.

The new homes will be developed by Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, and partner Bromford, one of the UK’s biggest housing associations.

Charlton Gardens, the new residential area that has been approved by Telford and Wrekin Council, will include landscaping, an open space with children’s play area, attenuation areas and better footpaths and cycle routes linking the surrounding woodland areas.

The area will offer new links to the A442 Queens Way at the north of the site and views of the open countryside; to the east, lies Apley Pool and Apley Woods; and to the south is the Apley Castle area, which comprises homes, the Severn Hospice and The Princess Royal Hospital.

Adam Daniels, Managing Director, West Midlands, Countryside commented: “We are committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site has been empty for over seven years now and it’s time for it to be redeveloped into much needed housing to benefit the area.

“Charlton Gardens is in an excellent location, just five miles from central Telford and only two miles from the historic market town of Wellington. The site has been carefully designed to maximise the stunning views of the nearby Wreakin Hills and North Shropshire area of outstanding natural beauty. Add to this, great local schools and transport links and Charlton Gardens is the perfect place to put down roots.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bromford on this inclusive residential development, which will create housing for people, no matter what their circumstance.”

Ellen Copeland, Regional Development Manager at Bromford said, “We already own more than 1,300 homes in Telford and Wrekin but know there is demand for more affordable homes in the area. We’re excited to be working with Countryside on this project to regenerate this site with quality new homes.

“Using funding we’ve received from Homes England as one of its strategic partners, we are acquiring 118 homes at Charlton Gardens, which allows us to increase our presence in the area and for more customers to benefit from working with our neighbourhood coaches to enable them to thrive.”