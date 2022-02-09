Consultation launches to help shape the future of Oswestry

A consultation giving people the chance to shape the future of Oswestry has been launched by Shropshire Council.

The masterplan sets out the aims, aspirations and vision for Oswestry

The Future Oswestry Masterplan consultation opened this morning and will seek the views of residents, community groups, businesses and stakeholders.

The aim of the masterplan, which is a joint project between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), is to support the long-term regeneration of the town centre and the wider area.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, and Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said:

“The Oswestry Masterplan sets out the aims, aspirations and a vision for the future of Oswestry, but it is absolutely vital that you have our say now and help us with that.

”We want to make Oswestry a better place to live, a better place to work and a healthier and more sustainable town.

“For these three strands, four areas of focus have been identified where significant change is expected – the Cambrian Gateway, the Castle Quarter, the Church Street Quarter, and the Mile End area.

“Some of the major ideas in the plan include considering options for the future redevelopment of the former Morrisons site, improving accessibility and connectivity, enhancing green and public space, bringing vacant properties back to use, managing car parking, strengthening the cultural offer, and better bus services.”

Consultation

Copies of the display information and the survey form will be available at the drop-in exhibitions to read or take away.

Information can also be collected from Oswestry Library or Oswestry Guildhall reception from today. You can also return a completed survey to Oswestry Library or Oswestry Guildhall reception by 5pm on Thursday 24 March 2022.

You can feed back your comments through the survey, or attend drop-in exhibitions in key locations in Oswestry to meet and share your views:

– Wednesday 9 February from 10am-2pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry

– Wednesday 16 February from 9.30am-2pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry

– Tuesday 22 February from 10am-4pm at the Memorial Hall, Festival Square

– Wednesday 23 February from 12pm-4pm at Oswestry Library

– Wednesday 9 March from 2pm-5pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry

The consultation is open until Thursday, 24 March 2022 and can be viewed here: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/oswestrymasterplanconsultation