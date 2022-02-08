TV presenter Nick Owen to join University Centre Shrewsbury graduation celebrations

Graduation celebrations are returning to Shrewsbury later this month with the first in-person ceremonies since before the pandemic.

Nick Owen

Soon-to-be graduates from University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) will gather with their family and friends to mark their achievements in the beautiful surroundings of St Chad’s Church on Thursday 17 February.

During the 10.30am ceremony, journalist and presenter Nick Owen will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to broadcasting.

Lady Ffion Hague will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public service, broadcasting and literature during the second ceremony at 2.30pm.

Dr Gyles Brandreth, the Chancellor of the University of Chester will present the awards to 180 graduands who will be joined by two distinguished guests who are being recognised for their exemplary contributions in their field. He will be joined by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, and the Head of UCS, Professor Paul Johnson.

Professor Johnson said: “I am so pleased that we are able to bring together the graduands with their families and friends to acknowledge all their achievements in the stunning surroundings of St Chad’s.

“I am also proud to welcome Nick Owen and Lady Ffion Hague to celebrate with us and receive their honorary degrees for all they have brought to their professions and communities.”

Nick Owen has been a broadcaster on radio and television since 1973 presenting shows including TV-am and Good Morning with Anne and Nick. He was named UK Speaker of the Year in 2010 by the Association of Speakers Clubs. Nick is a former Chairman of Luton Town Football Club and a former President of Derbyshire Cricket Club.

He has presented the regional BBC news programme Midlands Today since 1997 and lives in Staffordshire. He was educated at Shrewsbury School and has an honours degree in Classics from the University of Leeds.

Nick Owen said: ” I am absolutely thrilled to be awarded this great honour by the University of Chester. I am proud to have been a journalist now for more than 50 years, which includes 46 years as a broadcaster in sport, light entertainment and mainly news and current affairs. It is wonderful to be recognised in this way. What makes the honorary degree ceremony even more special for me is that it is taking place in Shrewsbury, a town with which I have a long association from childhood.”

Ffion Hague was born in Cardiff and educated at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Jesus College Oxford (BA, English Literature) and Aberystwyth University (MPhil, Mid-Eighteenth Century English and Welsh Poetry). Since 2008 Ffion has focused exclusively on board evaluation in the UK and international market, running her own corporate governance advisory practice, Independent Board Evaluation.

In 2008, she published her first major book, The Pain and the Privilege, a biography of the women in David Lloyd George’s life, which has given rise to many broadcasting projects, including the BAFTA Wales-winning documentary Dwy Wraig Lloyd George (The Two Wives of Lloyd George) in 2009. She has also judged the Orange Prize for Fiction, the Welsh Book of the Year and the Royal Society prize. She is currently Executive Producer and presenter of the S4C series, Mamwlad, profiling high-achieving women in Welsh history.

Lady Hague said: “I’m honoured and delighted to accept this honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the University of Chester. I am proud to be associated with the University of Chester and grateful to have my work and contribution to public life recognised in this way.”