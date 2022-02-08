10.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Ambitious plans to transform Shrewsbury’s town centre revealed

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Ambitious plans to transform Shrewsbury’s town centre have been unveiled by Shropshire Council.

A brand new Riverside area would help transform Shrewsbury town centre. Image: Shropshire Council
The Council says it plans to create a truly 21st century destination and experience, taking the town to the water to create a stunning riverside attraction.

The plans are designed to respect Shrewsbury’s past, reconnects it to the River Severn, transform working, how people spend their leisure time and what the town has to offer.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said:

“This is a game-changing mixed-use development combining new leisure attractions, vibrant hospitality and public space, a new quayside and hotels to support the town’s existing retail while bringing new workspace that can attract high quality jobs into the town.

“A place where you arrive by a brand-new eco-friendly bus, on your bicycle or somewhere you can park – and charge – your electric vehicle.

“A place you can work in a zero-carbon office and enjoy a vibrant mix of shops, restaurants and bars – all next to the new quayside fronting on the River Severn.

“A development that will create almost 2,000 jobs, see a modern, friendly multi agency hub and offices open with 500 spaces for workers, allowing the public to access what they need where and when they need it.

“Somewhere with a brand-new bus facility, a high-quality transport hub kitted out for modern vehicles with more charge points, better lighting and bigger spaces.”

The ambition is to create a destination that will see 270 new homes built, offering the chance to live, work and relax in the middle of a green, modern town centre.

The ambition is to create a destination that will see 270 new homes built, offering the chance to live, work and relax in the middle of a green, modern town centre. Image: Shropshire Council
This transformation could help Shrewsbury attract 750,000 new visits a year and substantially increase investment and footfall for the benefit of existing businesses across the county as part of a wider £800 million investment in the town under the Big Town Plan.

The vision will be presented to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday, February 16th.

