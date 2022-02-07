Telford & Wrekin Council plants tree in every parish for Queen’s Jubilee

Telford & Wrekin Council has joined a nationwide campaign, planting commemorative trees across the borough in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Pictured are Cllrs Carolyn Healy and Rae Evans with Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Robert Bland in Dale End Park at the planting of Telford & Wrekin Council’s first Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tree. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The council’s tree plantings are taking place across Telford and Wrekin throughout February, with accompanying plaques installed to mark the Queen’s historic Jubilee year.

A flowering Jubilee tree, which will grow to between 20 and 35 feet tall depending on species, will be planted in each of the borough’s 29 towns and parishes, with many town and parish councils adding more trees to expand on the borough council’s investment. Telford & Wrekin Council will also be planting smaller sized trees on its lands as part of the campaign.

Local residents and organisations are being encouraged to take part too, by planting trees on their own land and logging their plantings on an interactive map that has been created for the initiative.

The Queen will receive this map of all the projects planted in her name as a gift from the nation.

Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services, Cllr Carolyn Healy, said:

“As well as storing carbon, trees are an attractive asset, vital for our wildlife as well as people’s physical and mental wellbeing. We recognise the value of trees in our borough, which is why Telford & Wrekin Council is investing £2m into local green spaces.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy campaign is another way that we can contribute to enhancing our natural environment whilst also celebrating Her Majesty’s Jubilee.”

“It’s not just organisations that can take part – we’re particularly keen that residents get involved too.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire’s local Queen’s Green Canopy campaign has been given a huge boost thanks to a generous legacy donation from a Shropshire family.

Robert Bland, Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, said:

“The family of the late Richard Mayall and his wife Anne from Harmer Hill has donated a sum that has meant that a number of trees have been purchased, giving the opportunity for Shropshire county residents to plant a tree in their gardens and add their mark on the national map.”