Madeley Road closes for essential maintenance

Essential maintenance works mean one of the main roads into the Ironbridge Gorge will be closed from today.

The closure starts at Waterloo Street roundabout at the top of the high street, up to Jockey Bank/Madeley Road Junction and there will be a number of other closures on access only roads across the Ironbridge Gorge including Jockey Bank and Wesley Road.

Diversions will be in place for vehicles along the Ironbridge bypass (A4169) to Buildwas and the Wharfage including bus services 8,18, 19a and 894.

Essential structural maintenance will be carried out on the section of retaining wall adjacent to the lower section of Madeley Road.

The length of the retaining wall will be removed and rebuilt including the complex series of supporting arches to safeguard the road’s stability.

Councillor Lee Carter Councillor, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “This road was originally built for horses and carts and the weight of vehicles using it means it is deteriorating.

“Our teams closely monitor structures across the borough and the retaining wall has deteriorated to the point where intervention is needed to ensure its stability.

“We appreciate the disruption this will cause but Ironbridge is a particularly difficult area due to its age, heritage and architecture. Our highways vision is to ‘Keep Telford Moving’ and in 2021/2022 we will invest £21.6m to deliver over 160 improvement schemes across the borough.

“All businesses remain open throughout the work so please remember to continue to support them, shopping local wherever you can.”

Work is planned to be completed in the spring dull details of bus diversion routes are available on the bus service disruptions website.