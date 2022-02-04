Telford man ordered to pay fine after obstructing speed enforcement van

A man who obstructed a West Mercia Police speed enforcement van at the roadside was ordered to pay a fine of £620 this week after appearing in court.

The offence took place in June 2021 on Wombridge Way, Telford when speed enforcement activity was taking place on the 40mph road.

The man used his vehicle to obstruct the speed enforcement officer during the course of their duties.

The case was in court on Thursday 3 February and the offender pleaded guilty to resisting/obstructing a designated or accredited person and received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a fine of £620 to cover court costs and a victim surcharge of £22.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, West Mercia Police said: “We will not tolerate obstructive behaviour towards our enforcement officers.

“Speed enforcement continues to be a priority for West Mercia Police and enforcement officers play a vital role in improving the safety of the roads by enforcing the limit and ultimately trying to reduce collisions and casualties.

“There are too many families that unfortunately know far too well the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to, so any behaviour that tries to obstruct or harass officers while carrying out their role will be dealt with robustly.”