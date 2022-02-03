10.7 C
Two arrested and charged with drug offences in Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been charged with drug offences following their arrest in Shrewsbury.

Peter Smith and Sarah Burrows, both of no fixed abode, were arrested yesterday and have since been charged.

Smith, aged 33 has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs, and two counts of possession of criminal property.

Burrows, aged 35 has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs.

Both are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday 4 February.

