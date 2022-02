Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Telford.

Police were called to The Arleston Inn Hotel following concerns for the safety of a person. Image: Google Street View

West Midlands Ambulance Service and police officers attended The Arleston Inn Hotel at around 4am this morning.

They were responding to a report concerned for the safety of a person.

- Advertisement -

Police say a 30-year-old woman died at the scene, the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

West Mercia Police officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.